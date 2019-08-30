Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Spartan Stadium

Last year: Bettendorf 10-2; PV 5-5

Last meeting: Bettendorf 31, PV 14 (2018 playoffs)

Twitter: @mattcoss78

Internet: https://network1sports.com/station/qcsportsnetbett

Overview: The Bulldogs have won the last eight games in the series dating back to a regular-season meeting in 2013. Both teams had QB battles unfolding in fall camp — Zach Trevino and Joe Byrne for Bettendorf and Jack Stoneking and Ryan Mumey for PV. Four of PV's first five games are against teams which qualified for the playoffs last season.

