Bettendorf sewers
to be smoke tested
McClure Engineering Co. will begin smoke testing sanitary sewer lines throughout Bettendorf on Monday, July 29.
The testing will last about eight weeks weather-permitting.
The process involves smoke generating equipment that forces smoke into the sewers to help identify defects. Smoke should not enter any residence or business unless a leak is present.
To minimize the chances of smoke entering a building, pour water into all drains including floor drains prior to the testing to ensure that p-traps are filled. If smoke does appear, report it to the testing personnel on-site or the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4088.
The smoke is non-toxic and relatively harmless but unnecessary exposure should be avoided as it may irritate nasal passages. If irritation does occur, the effects will be temporary and disappear quickly. Those with heart and/or respiratory ailments are encouraged to leave during testing.
Pets will generally react in a similar manner and should have an exit to leave or be provided proper ventilation.
Testing should take no longer than 30 minutes for each section of sewer.
Spruce Hills path
project begins
The Spruce Hills multi-use path project has begun and will continue remain under construction until June 2020.
The project runs from Utica Ridge Road to 18th Street. Initial stages involve the removal and replacement of the intersections on the north side of Spruce Hills Drive within the project limits, excluding the Utica Ridge Road and 18th Street intersections.
After the intersection work, crews will remove the existing sidewalk and begin replacement work with a 10-foot-wide multi-use path from Utica Ridge Road continuing east to 18th Street. Traffic will remain open in both directions for the duration of the project but the northernmost lane of Spruce Hills Drive will be closed at various times.
For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
