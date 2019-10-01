BACKGROUND: The plans for three lots on State Street and 15th Street in Bettendorf had received approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Lots at 1504 and 1510 State Street, and 311 15th Street, are intended to be combined into one subdivision and then developed further into a combined office and retail space. The first floor of the development is planned to be retail and a restaurant, while the next three floors are intended for office space. The development will also feature 78 parking stalls, with more to come after.
As part of the development, the city is also considering vacating alley space near the development to developer Build to Suit. “As it goes to 16th Street, it dead ends in a hammerhead, so there’s really no need,” City Engineer Brent Morlok said of the alley space. Vacation of the alley right-of-way would restrict access to the site to 15th and State street only. There are utilities in the area, which the town is working with the developer to relocate.
WHAT HAPPENED: After a public meeting during which no residents spoke, the City Council voted 6-0 to approve the re-zoning of the blocks from General Business to Community Commercial District to match the rest of the area. The council also set a public hearing on the vacation of the alley to the developer for October 15.
In other business:
- During public comment, the council heard from Fifth Ward resident Mary Campbell, who urged the council to fully staff the Surrey Heights fire station. She told the council of a time in 2017 when she had needed to call the fire department due to her husband's medical emergency. She praised the work of the firefighters and medics who responded, but noted that response took a while. “If we had another emergency at my house, I may decide to take my family to the hospital myself. It would be faster, and in a true emergency situation time is critical,” she said. “Making the Surrey Heights fire station fully staffed is important to the safety of residents of Bettendorf, and should be a high priority for the city leadership.”
- The council unanimously approved a first reading of an ordinance amending various zoning districts. These changes would increase front- and rear-yard setbacks for town houses and multi-family residential units along collector and arterial roads to 50 feet or 35 feet with a berm and landscaping; require the height of portions of townhouses and multi-family residential units within 50 feet of a lesser-zoned property to only the maximum height allowed in the lesser height zone; and change convenience stores/gas stations from a permitted use to a special use in the Community Commercial District. That change would require a developer seek a special use permit for construction in that district. While he voted for the first reading, Alderman Scott Webster expressed some willingness to look at the language of the ordinance at the second reading, with an eye toward a possible loophole.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.