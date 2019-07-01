The parade begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 23rd and State streets. The procession will go east on State Street, curve around to Grant Street, head west on Grant Street to 16th Street, turn south on 16th Street, head east on State Street and end at 21st Street. Music by a variety of bands will be featured throughout the day. Carol, Jim and Cale Bowe will perform in the band shell at 6 p.m., with the Bettendorf Park Band at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk.
10 a.m. Thursday, Bettendorf, with activities and music throughout the day and fireworks at dusk. Free.
