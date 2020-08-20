Bettendorf girl wins at Junior Olympics

Charlotte Smith, 11, of Bettendorf won the gold medal in the 1500 meter race walk at the AAU Junior Olympics in Satellite Beach, Florida.

Charlotte also finished seventh in the 80-meter hurdles at the event.

Her sister, Jacqueline, 8, placed 14th in the long jump.

They are the daughters of Rebecca and Justin Smith. Charlotte attends Bettendorf Middle School and Jacqueline is a student at Mark Twain Elementary School. Both are members of the Mississippi Valley Track Club.

Charlotte has qualified for the Junior Olympics for the past three years. It was her first chance to compete in the finals.

Race conditions were hot and humid, and there were many COVID-19 precautions to ensure the safety of the athletes participating.

