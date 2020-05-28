Bettendorf hires community development director

Mark D. Hunt has been hired as the new community development director for the city of Bettendorf. He replaces John Soenksen, who retired on March 27.

Since 2003, Hunt has served as data services planner, senior planner, and similar positions for the cities of Rock Island and Davenport. He also has worked for the Rock Island Housing Authority.

His most recent position was finance and economic development director for the village of Milan. He also served in the United States Coast Guard as public affairs specialist, stationed in various locations. He will begin his duties June 22.

Hunt lives in Bettendorf with his wife Jen (McGee) Hunt. They have a 22-year-old daughter, Julia, and a 17-year-old son, Ethan, along with two grandchildren Ryker and Esme. Mark is an avid outdoor enthusiast and also enjoys music. He plays rhythm guitar in a local garage band made up of other municipal employees from across the Quad Cities.

“I am extremely honored to have the opportunity to serve the Bettendorf community. I am ready to use my experience in zoning, planning and housing to help the City continue to grow and prosper," he said.

“We are pleased that Mark has agreed to serve the City of Bettendorf as the Community Development Director. There were many qualified applicants. But, we felt Mark’s knowledge and experience would best benefit our community. The City has been very fortunate throughout the years to have great City leaders and we know that Mark will be a perfect fit when he takes over his new position,” Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher said.

