BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Gabriel Streets Wood

Gabriel Streets Wood
Age: 18
School: Pleasant Valley High School
Parents/guardians: Jennifer Streets
Why was student nominated? "Gabe's creative and passionate spirit is infectious. The Mad Scientist of Belmont, as he calls himself, works extremely hard in all of his classes and values his education here at PV. Whether it is through his comics or just his quirky sense of humor, Gabe brings a smile to our faces every day. We are lucky to have him and are so excited to see what his next chapter holds. Gabe has the remarkable talent of not only being able to create stories in his art, but he has also weaved himself into so many of his peer's stories as well. His authenticity and character is one that allows people to gravitate to him and join in conversations about almost anything. He has left his mark on PVHS. " - Mrs. Nikki Pitcher and Mrs. Alexandria Medenciy
What are you most proud of? "My first comic book and the confidence in my skills to continue to work on future issues. I plan on pursuing a booth at Comic Con to share my comic with others. I poured my own humor and my own style of cartoonish weirdness. I had many teachers and fellow students read it and help me improve it."
What makes you happy? "Talking to other students in my classes. Talking about my comic. Some other things that make me happy are more or less drawing comics and playing video games."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Pitcher, Mrs. Medenciy, Mrs. Davenport, and Jim the study hall guy. I talked to them about my comic. I had my comic for teachers to critique in the teacher’s lounge."
What is your reaction to honor? "At first, I was confused when I was called to the counseling office, because I never get my name called. I ran all the way there and was out of breath when I was rewarded. Once I was done gasping for air, I was really happy about the honor and getting recognition for my hard work with my comic."