BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Gabriel Streets Wood

Why was student nominated? "Gabe's creative and passionate spirit is infectious. The Mad Scientist of Belmont, as he calls himself, works extremely hard in all of his classes and values his education here at PV. Whether it is through his comics or just his quirky sense of humor, Gabe brings a smile to our faces every day. We are lucky to have him and are so excited to see what his next chapter holds. Gabe has the remarkable talent of not only being able to create stories in his art, but he has also weaved himself into so many of his peer's stories as well. His authenticity and character is one that allows people to gravitate to him and join in conversations about almost anything. He has left his mark on PVHS. " - Mrs. Nikki Pitcher and Mrs. Alexandria Medenciy