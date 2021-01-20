 Skip to main content
Bettendorf Public Library and Black Hawk College team up to help job seekers
  • Updated
The Bettendorf Public Library is hosting a virtual event tailored for job seekers at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.

Angela Striegel, coordinator of career planning and placement at Black Hawk College, will share information and tips to improve job-searching techniques.

The virtual workshop has limited space and will take place via GoToMeeting. Registration can be made by calling the library at 563-344-4179 or online by visiting https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__events.bettendorflibrary.com_event_4686632&amp;d=DwIF-g&amp;c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&amp;r=vj0v2EYoxYZesLTAGFyp3lqNyxuLodmGzZgZjrptmgU&amp;m=KJUIIChAJyWpVc4jw-yeQDgnFFqdME-t9chKgPP-Q30&amp;s=2MiIiAGoiy6JsXgqX7XgsTsUUxIK5l-Ijts-iadQvPE&amp;e=

Once registered, participants will receive an email with the GoToMeeting login information.

This job-searching skills event will cover topics such as self-analysis, career research, developing job search materials, targeted job searching and networking. A question-and-answer opportunity will follow Striegel’s presentation.

