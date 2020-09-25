Bettendorf Public Library offering several reading programs

This fall, the Bettendorf Public Library invites all parents of children, infant to 5 years old who have not started kindergarten, to register their child for this year’s Toddler/Preschool Reading Program: Stick to Reading.
The program runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. To complete the program children need to listen to 20 stories. School-age siblings can even help their younger sibling complete the program by reading to them.
In addition to the Toddler/Preschool Reading Program, the Bettendorf Public Library also has an ongoing 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program available for children, infant to 5 years old who have not started kindergarten. Sign up any time before the child starts kindergarten.
The goal is for children to listen to 1000 stories before starting kindergarten, so the earlier they sign up the better. Children receive a small reward for every 100 books they complete.
Succeeding in school, home school, and/or hybrid online education begins before children even start organized learning. Turning pages, reading from left to right, letter identification, and letter sounds are all learned while a child is read to, but remember to keep the reading FUN. That is the most important thing for parents to do as positive reading experiences will motivate your child to continue seeking literature as they grow.
When children are young, board books provide them with opportunities to practice physically manipulating books and provide different tactile experiences. Picture books provide children with amazing artwork and exciting stories that allow them to grow their vocabulary and phonemic awareness. When children start reading independently, easy reader books provide them with simple sentences to build their decoding, vocabulary, and comprehension. By reading to younger children, the older sibling is still improving their ability to read fluently and practice their performance skills.
The Bettendorf Public Library is doing all it can to provide entertaining and educational opportunities during these trying times while following social distancing guidelines.
We have recorded storytimes for preschoolers posted every Monday morning at 10 a.m. that are accessible through BPL’s Facebook page and Youtube channel. The recorded storytimes are between 20 and 30 minutes and include stories, songs, and fingerplays for children to follow along with at home. There are also simple storytime handouts that tie into the weekly storytime theme that can be picked up from the Youth Services department.
Toddler storytime is posted every Thursday morning at 10 a.m. and is also accessible through the library’s Facebook page and Youtube channel. Toddler storytime is one or two short books and then several activities for parents and children to do together.
The library is also excited to be offering a live broadcast storytime through the library’s Facebook page on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. Parents can check out the library’s website at www.bettendorflibrary.com for a list and link to additional activities and program opportunities for school-age children.
