Bettendorf Public Library offering several reading programs

When children are young, board books provide them with opportunities to practice physically manipulating books and provide different tactile experiences. Picture books provide children with amazing artwork and exciting stories that allow them to grow their vocabulary and phonemic awareness. When children start reading independently, easy reader books provide them with simple sentences to build their decoding, vocabulary, and comprehension. By reading to younger children, the older sibling is still improving their ability to read fluently and practice their performance skills.

The Bettendorf Public Library is doing all it can to provide entertaining and educational opportunities during these trying times while following social distancing guidelines.

We have recorded storytimes for preschoolers posted every Monday morning at 10 a.m. that are accessible through BPL’s Facebook page and Youtube channel. The recorded storytimes are between 20 and 30 minutes and include stories, songs, and fingerplays for children to follow along with at home. There are also simple storytime handouts that tie into the weekly storytime theme that can be picked up from the Youth Services department.