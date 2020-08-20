 Skip to main content
Bettendorf, PV players make All-Metro baseball team
Three Pleasant Valley players and two from Bettendorf have been named as members of the Quad-Cities All-Metro baseball first team. 

First team

Pitcher

Jack Young

School: Pleasant Valley

Year: Senior

Stats: 4-1, 1.91 ERA, 33 IP, 14 walks, 34 Ks; .333 avg., 17 runs, 11 RBIs

Quick hit: A third team all-state choice in 4A by IHSBCA, Young helped Spartans reach state tournament for second straight year. Off to Parkland College, Young had pitching wins over Burlington and Iowa City Liberty in postseason.

Second base

Luke Bohonek

School: Bettendorf

Year: Freshman

Stats: .357 avg., 20 runs, 25 hits, 10 2B, 13 RBIs, 3 SB; 5-0, 3.13 ERA

Quick hit: The only ninth grader on the top two teams, Bohonek led the MAC in doubles and was team leader in wins on the mound. He was named first team all-conference and first team all-district by IHSBCA.

Third base

Zach Garton

School: Bettendorf

Year: Junior

Stats: .458 avg., 16 runs, 27 hits, 5 2B, HR, 16 RBIs, 9 walks, .521 OBP

Quick hit: In his first season on the varsity squad, he was selected first team all-district in 4A and second team all-MAC. Garton was among top five in hitting and top eight in on-base percentage in conference.

Outfield

Ryan Mumey

School: Pleasant Valley

Year: Junior

Stats: .382 avg., 20 runs, 29 hits, 5 2B, 19 RBIs, .427 OBP

Quick hit: Selected third team all-state in 4A by IHSBC along with first team all-MAC and all-district, Mumey batted in cleanup spot for state-qualifying PV. He collected four hits in the Spartans' three substate games.

Utility

Seth Clausen

School: Pleasant Valley

Year: Junior

Stats: 4-2, 2.84 ERA, 2 saves, 32 IP, 52 Ks; .378 avg., 23 runs, 7 2B, HR, 17 RBIs

Quick hit: Minnesota recruit was first team all-conference and second team all-state in 4A by IHSBCA. With a fastball in the upper 80s, he led MAC in strikeouts and struck out 20 hitters in 12 postseason innings.

Second team

Position;Name;School;Year;Stats

2B;Barrett Lindmark;Pleasant Valley;So.;.353 avg., 24 hits, 8 RBIs, 6 SB, 16 walks

Honorable mention

Bettendorf: Carter Furness, jr.; Adam Like, sr.

Pleasant Valley: Jose Lara, sr.; Drew Micek, so.; Ryan Thoreson, so.

