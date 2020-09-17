Bettendorf seeks better website, mobile app

One of the Bettendorf city council's top goals for this year was to improve communications with residents, and Tuesday night members took steps in that direction.

Members directed staff to seek proposals for the development of a more intuitive, user-friendly website as well as a mobile app to keep people informed via smartphone.

Members also agreed to make full-time an existing part-time public relations assistant position in the city's economic development department. That position is in addition to an existing full-time public information officer.

Work loads for both positions have increased exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic as the employees have been called upon to do more online and social media messaging and help set up virtual meetings, Jeff Reiter, economic development director, said.

The new position is called social media, engagement and events coordinator and will pay in the range of $52,000 to $75,882 annually. In addition to getting information to the public, the employee is to "build brand loyalty" and help with events such as Extreme Clean-Ups, Fourth of July activities and Be Downtown.