Bettendorf teacher, paper snowflake artist dies suddenly

That was the beginning of his business, and the Mayo bills were paid in six months. A man of strong faith, paper-cutting was a journey in which Bonnstetter saw the hand of God and an answer to prayer.

Not one to hoard his knowledge or skill, he was happy to teach paper-cutting to others, and he had taught at the German center for almost as long as it has been open.

Whenever a new class was announced, calls started coming in right away, Kelly Lao, today's executive director, said. Some people never missed. And it wasn't just because that they wanted to make another snowflake.

"It was a joy to take his classes," Lao said. "It was fun to just sit there and take in the banter. They had fun. He just brought a lot of energy. We have a lot of workshops here, but his were special."

Although some people came time and again, Bonnstetter also was constantly bringing in new people, and he was keeping the German art of Scherenschnitte alive, Lao said.

In fact, Bonnstetter was to have taught a class on Saturday, but called it off because of the pandemic, Lao said. "We decided to put it on 'pause' and offer it next year."