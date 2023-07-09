September 10, 1932-July 6, 2023

DAVENPORT — Betty M Hepner, 90, of davenport, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Jersey Ridge Place. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3834 Rockingham Road, davenport, Ia. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until time of service. Burial will take place on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Those planning to attend the burial, please arrive at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, davenport, by 10:30 a.m. Memorials may be left to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Betty was born on September 10, 1932 in davenport to Herman and Elfreida (Woehlk) Martens. She was united in marriage to Donald C. Hepner on November 3, 1951 in davenport. He preceded her in death on December 9, 2022.

Betty was a life time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, she enjoyed volunteering for various church functions. Betty enjoyed mystery trips with her girlfriends and special friend Martha day, sewing and playing bingo. She was a drapery Seamstress for Sears Roebuck for 25 years and then for Classic Interiors before retiring.

Survivors include her daughters, Cindy (Dan) Ruplinger, Gail (Peter) Shaheed; grandchildren, Shane (Jenny) Cochran, Monica Shaheed, Nicholas Shaheed and Meredith Shaheed; great-grandchildren, Owen and Pip Cochran; Sister Darlene Norton and sister-in-law, Doris Martens. Brother-in-law, William (Maralyn) Hepner and sister-in-laws, Nancy (Ron) Miller and Judy Cook She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and five siblings.

The family would like to thank Genesis Hospice for their care and compassion.