Bey-Buie, Adrian captain QCT All-Metro football team

Harrison Bey-Buie made an imprint on Bettendorf's football program in just one season. Seth Adrian has had an impact on Davenport Assumption since late in his freshman campaign.
Bey-Buie and Adrian, who both wore No. 32 for their respective schools, captain this season's Quad-City Times All-Metro football team.
The 5-foot-11 and 205-pound Bey-Buie, who ran past and through defenders, rushed for 2,034 yards and 32 touchdowns for Class 4A state semifinalist Bettendorf. He averaged 9.2 yards per carry and found his way into the end zone at least once in every game.
"I was really able to show my skill set this year," said Bey-Buie, who played for three different schools in his four prep seasons. "I could show I'm durable and can handle 25 to 30 carries a game."
Adrian is a physical 220-pound linebacker who was at the forefront of Assumption's defense. Elevated to the varsity squad late in his freshman season, Adrian was a three-year starter.
Despite playing with a lateral meniscus tear for seven games this season, he posted 84.5 tackles for a defense which allowed 12.3 points per game.
"The two most important things I've done the past couple of years is improve my IQ and speed of play," Adrian said. "I felt like once I did those two things, it really accelerated my level of play."
Bettendorf leads the 24-player All-Metro first team with six selections. Recent Iowa commit Griffin Liddle and Northern Iowa recruit Noah Abbott are among those to join Bey-Buie on the top team.
Assumption, Davenport North, Moline and North Scott each have three players on the first team.
In addition to Bey-Buie, Moline offensive lineman Patrick Pray and North Scott defensive end/linebacker Ben Belken are repeat first-team choices.
Easton Valley quarterback Nate Trenkamp, who passed for 2,826 yards and 41 touchdowns, captains the All-Eastern Iowa team. Trenkamp led the River Hawks to nine wins and the quarterfinals of the 8-player playoffs.
Easton Valley, Midland, North Cedar and Tipton each have three players on the first team, and eight other schools are represented.
Annawan-Wethersfield lineman and linebacker Drake VanHyfte is the captain of the All-Western Illinois team. VanHyfte finished the season with 163 tackles (38 for loss) for the Titans, who were 12-1 and reached the Class 1A state semifinals.
Morrison, which had its best season since 2011 at 11-1, has six players on the All-Western Illinois first team. A-W has five.