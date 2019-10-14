From 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct . 17, “Beyond the Music: A Musical Geography of Mexico,” will be presented at Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Presenter Juan Dies is a 2019 USA Fellow, a folklorist, ethnomusicologist, and co-founder/producer of the two-time Grammy-Award-nominated group Sones de Mexico Ensemble, now on its 25th season. His visit to the Bettendorf Public Library is part of a lecture tour sponsored in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Using a map and sound recordings, he will take the audience on a quick tour of Mexico’s diverse traditional music and dance styles, explain their history and geography, and point out what to listen for. Admission is free and open to the public. (At noon Friday, Oct. 18, Dies will do a solo performance for the library’s Brown Bag Lunch Concert.)
7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, Bettendorf Public Library, Bettendorf. Free.
