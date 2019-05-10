Ready to put aside an inconsistent regular-season, the Black Hawk Braves baseball team is hoping for better fortunes in the NJCAA Region IV Division II playoffs this weekend.
Coach Arnie Chavera's 21-17 Braves are seeded fifth in the region and face the 26-11-1 Carl Sandburg Chargers in a best-of-three series this weekend at the Hungate Baseball/Softball Complex on the Galesburg campus. Games both today (doubleheader) and Sunday (if needed) begin at noon, with all contests being nine-inning affairs.
CSCC, the fourth seed in the region, won the Arrowhead Conference title.
The winner advances to the Region IV tournament finals, to be played May 17-19 at the highest remaining seed after this weekend’s sectionals. Madison College, Kankakee CC and McHenry CC are the top three seeds ahead of Carl Sandburg and BHC.
During the regular season, Sandburg beat the Braves all four games by a cumulative score of 37-18. Even despite that lopsided difference, Chavera is optimistic.
“I think this is the best matchup for us,” said Chavera, whose Braves finished 13-5 and in second place in the Arrowhead Conference. “It's 45 minutes away, so we can sleep in our own beds Friday night and commute on Saturday. We're familiar with the team; we know we're 0-4 against them, but we think it's our best chance to advance.”
The task won't be easy, and Chavera said for his team to have success that the pitching is going to have to step up. He feels as if he has the arms to compete in this tournament setting, having a chance to set the rotation and have fresh arms. He said the staff was stressed by rainouts during the regular season when games were compressed into short periods around the raindrops.
Chavera also feels as if he and the staff have formulated a tweaked approach as to how to pitch to a dangerous team.
It sounds as if the Braves are set on left-handed sophomores Niko Klebosits (3-1, 5.74 ERA) and Nick Villasenor (4-2, 4.38 ERA) to start today's games. Chavera said he was leaning toward sophomore righty Ben Steidler (3-1, 5.11 ERA) if Sunday's game is needed.
They face a Charger team that has scored 342 runs in 38 games, sports a .355 team batting average and a .540 slugging percentage.
“They have a tremendous hitting team, one of best hitting teams I've seen in the region in my 15 years,” said Chavera, whose club won seven of its last eight starts. “It's going to be a tremendous challenge.”
The Chargers roster has 13 players from the Q-C area. That group is topped by sophomores Tyler Womack (Moline), Jordan Chandler (Erie) and Casey O'Brien (Moline), who are CSCC's second-, third- and fifth-best hitters. Womack is batting .434 and is No. 2 with 45 RBIs. Chandler is hitting .426 and shares the team lead with 52 hits, is second with eight of the team's 35 homers, and second in slugging percentage (.730). O'Brien is batting .403 with 28 RBIs and a .597 slugging percentage.
Other locals who are regulars in the lineup include Noah Hoepfner (RS-FR./OF/UTHS) and Devon Ballard (Soph./OF-3B/Fulton HS).
Kale Orman (So./RHP/Erie HS; 5-2, 4.81 ERA) and Kelly Osburn (RS-Fr./RHP/UTHS; 1-0, 10.42 ERA) are among five CSCC pitchers with double-digit appearances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.