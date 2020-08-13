BHS, youth baseball group create Bettendorf Baseball Club

Please visit: https://active.leagueone.com/Olr/pages/welcome.aspx?clubid=14196 to register.

Games are on the weekend — Saturday’s at the Crow Creek Park 4-Plex for all but the oldest players, and Sunday’s at Devils Glen Park for the 14-and-over teams.

There are no games Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 5-7). Practice time is available during the weeknights and will be up to the individual teams and the schedules of their families.

Games also can be scheduled during the week on a team-by-team basis because of rainouts or special request.

The special fall divisions are:

Rookie: Ages 6-8 as of Sept. 15, or grades 1-3 suggested. Coach pitch rules are followed.

Single-A: Ages 8-10 or grades 3-5. A chance for coach pitch and kid pitch players/teams to get used to the next-level rules in the minors division.

Double-A: Ages 11-13 or grades 5-7. A chance for minors players/teams to preview the majors division style of play.