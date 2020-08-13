BHS, youth baseball group create Bettendorf Baseball Club

Bettendorf High School has partnered with the Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley Youth Baseball (BPV) to create the Bettendorf Baseball Club (BBC).
The BBC is a program to allow BPV participants additional baseball opportunities outside of, and in tandem with, BPV league play to help develop well-rounded baseball players for the BHS program.
Along with participating in all BPV activities (games, practices, camps, clinics), players selected from a tryout by a BBC panel are eligible to also participate in all unique BBC team activities (weekend/travel tournaments/games, practices, offseason workouts and opportunities to learn from current BHS baseball players and coaches).
The BBC teams will wear uniforms designed by Bettendorf High School to match the BHS varsity uniforms.
If you are interested in joining the BBC program, please fill out the form at https://forms.gle/og7zhvipxkfwURTq8.
For more information, contact Steve Tappa at tappasteve@gmail.com.
Registration open for fall baseball program
Online registration is now open for Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley Youth Baseball’s fall ball program that runs for six weeks beginning Aug. 29.
Please visit: https://active.leagueone.com/Olr/pages/welcome.aspx?clubid=14196 to register.
Games are on the weekend — Saturday’s at the Crow Creek Park 4-Plex for all but the oldest players, and Sunday’s at Devils Glen Park for the 14-and-over teams.
There are no games Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 5-7). Practice time is available during the weeknights and will be up to the individual teams and the schedules of their families.
Games also can be scheduled during the week on a team-by-team basis because of rainouts or special request.
The special fall divisions are:
Rookie: Ages 6-8 as of Sept. 15, or grades 1-3 suggested. Coach pitch rules are followed.
Single-A: Ages 8-10 or grades 3-5. A chance for coach pitch and kid pitch players/teams to get used to the next-level rules in the minors division.
Double-A: Ages 11-13 or grades 5-7. A chance for minors players/teams to preview the majors division style of play.
Triple-A: Ages 14-over or grades 8-12. A smash up for our juniors and seniors division to allow juniors players/teams a chance to look ahead to the future on a full-sized diamond, and seniors division players to remain active and work on baseball and leadership skills.
A AAA-plus division is possible if enough players ages 18-20 are interested, otherwise those participants again will be incorporated into the Triple-A division.
Registration is $50. The registration deadline is Aug. 23. Financial assistance is available by filling out an application located at BPVBaseball.com or by requesting a financial aid form from tappasteve@gmail.com.
Summer BPV teams are encouraged, but not required, to stay together. If there are players or coaches wishing to stay together, please mark it on your registration or send an email to tappasteve@gmail.com.
All registrants are placed on a team. Existing team jerseys are worn (or a similarly colored hat and T-shirt).
Game balls and umpires are provided. Team catching equipment and batting helmets also are available.
For questions, please contact Steve Tappa at tappasteve@gmail.com or 563-676-8111.
