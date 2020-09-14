Arkansas State received the sixth-most votes of schools that are just outside the Top 25.

“It's a great win but I hope not,” Red Wolves coach Blake Anderson said, when asked whether the last-minute win over the Wildcats was a program-defining one. “I hope there's a way bigger and better win ahead of us. Not by any means satisfied. Excited and very proud, but by no means is this the best we can do. We still got a lot better football to be played.”

Arkansas State was a bit fortunate in that it already had a game under its belt, losing to Memphis the previous week. But just like it was the first time on the field for the Big 12 following an offseason thrown into chaos by the pandemic, it was the first time Louisiana-Lafayette and Coastal Carolina lined up for a kickoff.

Both looked better prepared than their big-boy brethren.

The Ragin' Cajuns, who were last ranked in 1943, trailed the Cyclones just 14-10 at halftime. Coach Billy Napier's team took the lead on a 78-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter, added a punt return touchdown early in the fourth and managed to shut out Iowa State and quarterback Brock Purdy over the final 30 minutes for one of the biggest wins in school history.