ARLINGTON, Texas — The seismic changes the Big 12 Conference experienced in the realignment cycle almost a decade ago are still a topic of conversation at the league’s annual football media days. It just isn’t discussed at the same breadth as it was a few years ago.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby spoke at length about the stability of the league Monday morning. He dove into the revenue distribution its members enjoy as well as the launch of the conference’s new digital network. Yet, the question about potential expansion was asked.
“We have had no expansion discussion at any level. We like the 10 we have,” Bowlsby said. “We think the full round robin is the right way to conduct competition and in the case of our basketball, full double round robin.
“We are distributing record revenues and we have heretofore unanticipated media opportunities and I don’t expect that to be an active topic on anybody’s agenda within the conference anytime in the foreseeable future.”
A 10-team league gives the Big 12 not just competitive balance, Bowlsby said, but maintains high a level of profitability for member institutions, particularly because of third tier rights. The league distributed $38.8 million to league members, Bowlsby said, and added it was a six percent increase from previous years.
Of the money the league took in, 93 percent was distributed with the other seven percent being retained as overhead to run conference championships and legal fees. The member participation subsidies vary from roughly $1 million for some schools to nearly $15 or $20 million for Texas because of its partnership with ESPN for the Longhorn Network.
“I think 93 percent is the highest percentage of distribution in all of college athletics so we feel good about that,” Bowlsby said. “Our distribution has gone up 55 percent in the last five years. So we continue on the right kind of trend.”
One of the steps the Big 12 further aligned itself this offseason was by announcing an expanded partnership with ESPN with its television rights agreement. The new conference digital network, which will be distributed on the ESPN+ platform, will be called Big 12 Now. ISU won’t join the network until 2020-21, but Big 12 Now and ESPN+ will become the primary third-tier platform.
“It doesn’t diminish our reliance on ESPN and Fox as our partners with our tier 1 consumption, but all of our sports will be available on ESPN+, on Big 12 Now at one time or another,” Bowlsby said. “There is a Big 12 landing page that is menu-driven, very easy to use and when it’s fully functional and operational, ESPN+ and Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will be carrying over 800 Big 12 events. Fox will continue to have some selection opportunities on some of our Olympic sports and some of our women’s basketball sports, but as I say, 24/7, 365 worldwide.”
“We believe that the ESPN+ platform embodied in Big 12 Now is the right thing technologically. The product has evolved to the point where it’s very high quality and very reliable in terms of your ability to get on and get it. While all of our schools were doing their own thing, I think we coalesced around the concept that what MLBAM and ESPN+ were doing was something that, one, could be aggregated and, two, could make the sum of the parts bigger than the sum of the parts.”
One portion of college athletics that has caused concern for Bowlsby, he said, is the transfer portal — a database that allows coaches to contact players that are looking to transfer — and its unintended consequences.
Bowlsby said the transfer numbers aren’t abnormal to what has occurred in recent years, but the intention of players being eligible right away isn’t healthy for any sport. He advocates for a sit-out year for every player, but has a caveat once that person completes their eligibility.
“What I would advocate that’s different from the current situation is I would advocate that you can get that year back,” Bowlsby said. “So if you stay there and go through the process, you would be able to not forfeit that year, but sit a year, get acclimated, move through your career and if you want that year back, either as a graduate transfer or as a fifth year player you can stay on scholarship and participate. I think that’s the model that works. By the way I would do it in all sports.”
