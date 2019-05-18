The Quad-Cities River Bandits scored six runs in the fourth inning and that was all they needed in a 6-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Saturday.
The rally started with a two-out walk to Jonathan Lacroix, who came around to score one batter later when Trey Dawson hit his second home run of the season.
Ross Adolph and Austin Dennis then had back-to-back doubles to make it 3-1, and Ramiro Rodriguez singled home Dennis. Jeremy Pena followed with a single, and both he and Rodriguez came home on Alex McKenna's double to complete the scoring.
R.J. Freure (2-1) scattered three hits and four walks over five on-run innings for the Bandits. Joey Gonzalez gave up one unearned run over four innings to get his first save on the season.
LumberKings outslugged
Cedar Rapids tallied 15 hits in topping the Clinton LumberKings 8-2 on Saturday.
Cedar Rapids tagged Clinton starter George Soriano (0-4) for six of those runs in his five innings of work.
Ricardo Cespedes provided a bright spot for the LumberKings, going 3-4 and finishing a home run short of the cycle. Cespedes' ninth-inning triple plated Clinton's second run.
Their first came when Sean Reynolds tripled home Connor Scott in the first inning.
