BIG MAN ON CAMPUS: UNI’s Penning on NFL radar

“There is no question that Trevor’s been on the (NFL) radar for a while,” Farley said. “At UNI, you have to really earn your way onto an NFL list. Trevor not only has a chance to get there, but to stay there.”

One player who can attest to Penning’s abilities is Panther defensive tackle Jared Brinkman, the reigning conference defensive player of the year.

“Trevor is a guy that you definitely can’t take a play off against — if you do, he will put you on your butt,” Brinkman said. “He works extremely hard and he’s earned everything he’s accomplished in his time here. He’s a great player.”

Penning, a standout prep at Mason City Newman, also has accomplished plenty in the weight room. He did something Brown didn’t do during his superb college career. In late June, Penning squatted a school-record for offensive lineman of 625 pounds.

“I was feeling it that day — the record was 620 and I figured I might as well go for 625,” Penning said with a smile. “It was definitely really cool and fun to have all of my teammates there pumping me up and cheering me on. It really got my adrenaline going with everyone yelling for me to do it. It was awesome to do it and then have all of the guys going crazy when it happened.”