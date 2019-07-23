Circor International Inc., up $1.10 to $39.84. A majority of shareholders at the industrial company supported Crane's hostile bid, but it still failed.
DaVita Inc., up $2.75 to $58.80. The kidney dialysis provider raised its 2019 profit forecast.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., down 58 cents to $12.41. The drug developer's potential treatment for jet lag faces a potentially longer review by regulators.
Cal-Maine Foods Inc., down 34 cents to $39.04. The egg producer swung to a sharp fiscal fourth-quarter loss because of lower prices and oversupply.
PetMed Express Inc., down 20 cents to $16.03. The pet pharmacy company's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
— Associated Press
