Circor International Inc., up $1.10 to $39.84. A majority of shareholders at the industrial company supported Crane's hostile bid, but it still failed.

DaVita Inc., up $2.75 to $58.80. The kidney dialysis provider raised its 2019 profit forecast.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., down 58 cents to $12.41. The drug developer's potential treatment for jet lag faces a potentially longer review by regulators.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc., down 34 cents to $39.04. The egg producer swung to a sharp fiscal fourth-quarter loss because of lower prices and oversupply.

PetMed Express Inc., down 20 cents to $16.03. The pet pharmacy company's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

— Associated Press

