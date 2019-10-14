Johnson & Johnson, up $2.12 to $132.84. The world's biggest maker of health care products raised its profit forecast for 2019 after giving investors a solid third-quarter financial report.
JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $3.51 to $119.96. The bank beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit forecasts thanks to higher interest rates and a solid performance by its investment banking business.
Charles Schwab Corp., up $2.02 to $39.74. The brokerage reported a rise in interest revenue that helped it beat Wall Street's third-quarter financial forecasts.
First Republic Bank, up $6.44 to $103.62. The bank's third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street's third quarter forecasts.
BlackRock Inc., up $10.24 to $444.45. The investment firm reported sold growth in management assets and beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit forecast.
— Associated Press
