Celgene Corp., up $13.79 to $80.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb agreed to buy the cancer drugmaker for $74 billion.

3M Co., down $7.19 to $183.76. Shares in industrial companies fell following concerns about China's economy and a weak report on U.S. manufacturing.

Delta Air Lines Inc., down $4.48 to $45.61. Airline stocks dropped after Delta said its fourth-quarter revenue won't grow as much as it expected.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 29 cents to $10.07. Copper prices slumped amid concern that slower economic growth will reduce demand for copper in construction.

Realty Income Corp., up 55 cents to $62.48. Share in real estate companies and other stocks that tend to do better in times of economic turmoil rose on Thursday.

— Associated Press

