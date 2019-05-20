Alphabet Inc., down $24.12 to $1,144.66. The parent of search engine Google warned that some of its features could lose support on Huawei mobile phones.

Sprint Corp., up $1.16 to $7.34. The telecommunications company's $26.5 billion merger with T-Mobile moved closer to approval.

Qualcomm Inc., down $4.88 to $76.62. The chipmaker and its peers are suffering from the fallout of the U.S. ban on technology sales to Huawei.

Dish Network Corp., down $2.09 to $33.24. The company is buying broadcast satellites and property from EchoStar in an all-stock deal valued at about $800 million.

Lumentum Holdings Inc., down $1.90 to $44.42. The mobile phone parts producer cut its revenue guidance because of the U.S. ban on technology sales to Huawei and other Chinese companies.

— Associated Press

