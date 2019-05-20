Alphabet Inc., down $24.12 to $1,144.66. The parent of search engine Google warned that some of its features could lose support on Huawei mobile phones.
Sprint Corp., up $1.16 to $7.34. The telecommunications company's $26.5 billion merger with T-Mobile moved closer to approval.
Qualcomm Inc., down $4.88 to $76.62. The chipmaker and its peers are suffering from the fallout of the U.S. ban on technology sales to Huawei.
Dish Network Corp., down $2.09 to $33.24. The company is buying broadcast satellites and property from EchoStar in an all-stock deal valued at about $800 million.
Lumentum Holdings Inc., down $1.90 to $44.42. The mobile phone parts producer cut its revenue guidance because of the U.S. ban on technology sales to Huawei and other Chinese companies.
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.