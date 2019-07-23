Stanley Black & Decker Inc., up $10.16 to $151.66. The tool maker's second-quarter profit beat analysts' forecasts and it gave investors a solid outlook.

Hasbro Inc., up $10.80 to $119.31. The toymaker behind action figures and board games blew past Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Polaris Industries Inc., up $9.76 to $92.39. The snowmobile and ATV maker beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit forecasts and tightened its profit forecast for the year.

Quest Diagnostics Inc., up $5.30 to $103.38. The medical laboratory operator beat second-quarter profit forecasts as it expanded its network and increased volume.

Zions Bancorp, down $2.40 to $42.83. The financial holding company's second-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

 

— Associated Press

