Altria Group Inc., down $1.87 to $45.25. The tobacco company confirmed that it's in talks to combine with Philip Morris International.
Johnson & Johnson, up $1.84 to $129.64. A $572 million ruling against the company in an Oklahoma opioid case was less than investors expected.
Caleres Inc., up $3.66 to $18.90. The footwear wholesaler and retailer, which owns Famous Footwear, reported earnings that easily beat analysts' forecasts.
J.M. Smucker Co., down $9.24 to $103.69. The food company reported earnings and revenue that came in well below analysts' forecasts.
Heartland Express Inc., up 29 cents to $19.86. The company is acquiring the transportation company Mills Transfer Inc. for $150 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.