Altria Group Inc., down $1.87 to $45.25. The tobacco company confirmed that it's in talks to combine with Philip Morris International.

Johnson & Johnson, up $1.84 to $129.64. A $572 million ruling against the company in an Oklahoma opioid case was less than investors expected.

Caleres Inc., up $3.66 to $18.90. The footwear wholesaler and retailer, which owns Famous Footwear, reported earnings that easily beat analysts' forecasts.

J.M. Smucker Co., down $9.24 to $103.69. The food company reported earnings and revenue that came in well below analysts' forecasts.

Heartland Express Inc., up 29 cents to $19.86. The company is acquiring the transportation company Mills Transfer Inc. for $150 million.

