Ford Motor Co., down 12 cents to $9.42. Moody's downgraded the auto company's credit rating to junk status, citing the potential for weak earnings amid a restructuring program.
HD Supply Holdings Inc., down $1.72 to $39.10. The industrial distributor gave investors a disappointing profit and revenue forecast for the year.
Mallinckrodt PLC, up $1.78 to $3.88. The pharmaceutical company is selling its BioVectra contract manufacturing unit for $250 million in current and future payments.
The Wendy's Co., down $2.24 to $19.71. The fast-food chain cut its forecast for profit growth in 2019 as it ramps up spending to expand its breakfast options nationwide.
The Mosaic Co., up $1.20 to $21.38. The fertilizer company plans to buy back $250 million shares of stock as part of an existing stock buyback plan.
Veoneer Inc., up $1.03 to $17.60. The automotive safety products company was nominated to supply a "global automaker" with a camera system for vehicles in Europe.
-- Associated Press
