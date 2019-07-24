Snap Inc., up $2.78 to $17.61. The company behind messaging app Snapchat beat Wall Street's second-quarter financial forecasts.

Texas Instruments Inc., up $8.93 to $129. The chipmaker's second-quarter profit far exceeded analysts' forecasts and eased concerns about chip demand.

iRobot Corp., down $15.12 to $74.51. The company behind the Roomba vacuum slashed its profit forecast for the year because of the U.S.-China trade war and tariffs.

United Parcel Service Inc., up $9.12 to $114.39. Demand for next-day delivery helped push the package delivery service's second-quarter financial results beyond Wall Street forecasts.

Tupperware Brands Corp., down $3.40 to $14.42. The storage container maker slashed its profit and sales outlook for the year because of lower consumer spending.

 

 

— Associated Press

