Tesla Inc., down $36.06 to $228.82. The electric vehicle maker's second-quarter financial results fell short of forecasts and a key executive is resigning.

Raytheon Co., up $8.44 to $192.63. The weapons maker raised its profit forecast for the year after a surprisingly good second quarter.

Align Technology Inc., down $74.26 to $200.90. The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system gave investors a surprisingly weak forecast because of soft demand in China.

PayPal Holdings Inc., down $6.18 to $115.12. The digital payments company cut its revenue forecast because of product delays.

American Airlines Group Inc., down $2.92 to $31.67. The airline warned investors that it will see a hefty charge in 2019 because of the long grounding of Boeing 737 Max jets.

 

 

— Associated Press

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments