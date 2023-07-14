An evening that started with a downpour ended with another deluge, and that was bad news for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

South Bend scored six runs in the top of the ninth inning to hand Quad Cities a 9-4 loss Friday at Modern Woodmen Stadium as Midwest League baseball resumed after the major league All-Star break.

With Quad Cities trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the outlook brightened when the Bandits scored twice for a 4-3 lead. Juan Carlos Negret launched a two-run home run that also scored Carter Jensen.

But the joy was short-lived.

Ezequiel Pagan walked with one out for the Cubs and advanced to third base when Kevin Made reached on Herard Gonzalez's error. James Triantos reached on an error by third baseman Cayden Wallace that scored Pagan with the tying run, then Kevin Alcantara and Yohendrick Pinango followed with run-scoring singles to make it 5-4 and 6-4. Felix Stevens capped the rally when he belted a three-run home run with two outs for a 9-4 lead.

The start of the game was delayed 1 hour, 32 minutes by an evening rain storm.