Big Six standouts play in all-star game
Western Big Six basketball standouts Deonte Billups, Drew Wiemers and JaMir Price competed in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-Star games Saturday in Pontiac.
Billups and Wiemers, both of Moline, combined for 20 points for the South squad. Price, who finished his career at Rock Island and is off to play basketball at Bradley, finished with nine points in a 132-121 loss.
Meanwhile, Wethersfield's Brittney Litton had six points in a 93-92 loss for the South team.
