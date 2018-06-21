The words "shot in broad daylight" are losing their impact.
Worse, "murdered teens" doesn't have the shock value it once did.
Crimes being committed by and against teenagers has become a major problem in Davenport and the greater Quad-Cities. Close to 1,000 vehicles have been stolen here in the past 18 months, and police say almost all of them were taken by school-aged kids.
Though the resulting joy rides can be — and have been — exceedingly dangerous, and the victims are greatly inconvenienced, vehicles can be replaced. Children cannot.
For Sunday's Big Story, crime reporter Tara Becker-Gray spent time with the mother of one of Davenport's young murder victims.
The woman's heartbreaking words are enough to take anyone's breath away; parent or not.
As local leaders search for solutions and for reasons behind the rise in juvenile crime, parents and other loved ones grieve. And they are more desperate than anyone for answers to the question: How could this be happening?
