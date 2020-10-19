Big Ten notes

“The chemistry is there,” cornerback Caesar Williams said. “The playmaking is there. It’s just (time to) put it on film.”

Williams is one of three returning starters in a secondary that also features cornerback Faion Hicks and safety Eric Burrell. Wisconsin also has three defensive linemen who made at least six starts in Loudermilk, Garrett Rand and Keeanu Benton.

Linebacker Jack Sanborn had a team-high 80 tackles plus 5 ½ sacks and three interceptions last season. Sanborn sees ways in which Wisconsin’s defense can be even better this season.

“Last year you’d look at games and we’ve got some guys doing one thing, some guys doing another,” Sanborn said. “That’s just one area we’ve talked about a lot that we believe we can clean up, and something that we need to clean up.”

Wisconsin’s biggest task on defense is replacing the playmaking ability of departed outside linebackers Zack Baun and Chris Orr, who combined for 24 of the Badgers’ 51 sacks last season. Baun was an Associated Press All-America second-team selection.