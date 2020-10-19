Big Ten notes

Wisconsin traditionally wins games because of its running game and defense.
Now that Jonathan Taylor has moved on to the NFL, that would seem to put more pressure on the defense to carry the load as the Badgers’ offense adjusts to life without the two-time Doak Walker Award winner.
The defense looks forward to that challenge.
“I’m feeling great about our defense,” end Isaiahh Loudermilk said. “Every year we feel great about our defense, but I really feel like this group has great potential.”
The defense will need to live up to that potential for Wisconsin to reach the Big Ten championship game for the fourth time in five years. The 14th-ranked Badgers open their pandemic-delayed season Friday night by hosting Illinois.
Wisconsin’s offense lost more than just Taylor. The Badgers also must replace All-America center Tyler Biadasz and leading receiver Quintez Cephus from last year’s team. Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz will start against Illinois because senior Jack Coan is out indefinitely after undergoing foot surgery.
The defense has fewer questions. Wisconsin returns eight players who made at least six starts last year for a defense that ranked fourth among Bowl Subdivision teams in yards allowed per game (287.1) and 13th in yards allowed per play (4.79).
“The chemistry is there,” cornerback Caesar Williams said. “The playmaking is there. It’s just (time to) put it on film.”
Williams is one of three returning starters in a secondary that also features cornerback Faion Hicks and safety Eric Burrell. Wisconsin also has three defensive linemen who made at least six starts in Loudermilk, Garrett Rand and Keeanu Benton.
Linebacker Jack Sanborn had a team-high 80 tackles plus 5 ½ sacks and three interceptions last season. Sanborn sees ways in which Wisconsin’s defense can be even better this season.
“Last year you’d look at games and we’ve got some guys doing one thing, some guys doing another,” Sanborn said. “That’s just one area we’ve talked about a lot that we believe we can clean up, and something that we need to clean up.”
Wisconsin’s biggest task on defense is replacing the playmaking ability of departed outside linebackers Zack Baun and Chris Orr, who combined for 24 of the Badgers’ 51 sacks last season. Baun was an Associated Press All-America second-team selection.
“We feel like we have guys who can step in those roles and create plays and be dynamic for us,” defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “But at the same time, we’re not going to ask them, ‘Hey, do what Chris did,’ or, ‘Do what Zack did.’ That’s not fair to them.”
Leonhard’s presence is part of the reason the Badgers are so optimistic they’ll be even better on defense this year. Burrell refers to his coordinator as a “genius.”
The former Wisconsin player began his college career as a walk-on in 2001 and went on to play 10 years in the NFL. Leonhard returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach in 2016 and was promoted to defensive coordinator a year later.
Wisconsin produced 104 takeaways during Leonhard’s first four seasons on staff to rank second among all FBS teams. Wisconsin ranked third nationally in scoring defense (17.2) and fourth in total defense (297.9) from 2016-19 while building a reputation across the Big Ten.
“They’ve got a good scheme,” Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. “They play physical. They play hard. They do everything that you’d expect a good defense to do. That’s exactly how they’re coached. That’s the culture.”
Illinois still beat Wisconsin 24-23 last year in one of the season’s biggest upsets, though the Badgers went on to win the Big Ten West Division and finish 10-4.
Wisconsin’s defense now wants to build on that success even without the pass-rushing prowess of Baun and Orr. Coach Paul Chryst can’t wait to see how this experienced group develops.
“I like the group a ton,” Chryst said. “We do have a lot of guys who’ve played. But I think it’s also exciting because it’s a new year. This group can kind of write their own story. That’s the opportunity that’s in front of everyone as the season begins.”
Martinez to start: Adrian Martinez has turned back a challenge from Luke McCaffrey to win the starting quarterback's job for Nebraska's opener at No. 5 Ohio State.
McCaffrey made a serious bid to unseat the Cornhuskers' two-year starter, who struggled with injuries last year and seemed to regress from his fantastic freshman season in 2018.
“Adrian is going to be our quarterback,” coach Scott Frost said Monday. “I feel like I've got two guys playing at a really high level. I’ve seen a lot of improvement out of Adrian this year. I’ve seen a lot of improvement out of Luke. Both those guys are capable of moving our offense and doing a great job.”
McCaffrey, brother of NFL star Christian McCaffrey and son of former pro receiver Ed McCaffrey, played quarterback and receiver as a freshman last season and quickly became a fan favorite.
Harbaugh has ‘other fish’: Usually, college football coaches at major programs have many years on their contract that helps them persuade recruits to sign with the school.
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh enters his sixth season as coach with just two years left on his deal that pays him about $7 million per season, adding another layer of interest to the 18th-ranked Wolverines as they kick off the season this week at No. 21 Minnesota.
Harbaugh said in July that he was closing in on a contract extension earlier this year before dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic became a top priority for him and the school.
Harbaugh was on a Zoom call with reporters on Monday, for the first time in three-plus months, and said there was no update on contract talks.
“Other fish — bigger fish — to fry," he said.
Rutgers unsure at QB: The Rutgers quarterback competition is down to Nebraska graduate transfer Noah Vedral and redshirt sophomore Art Sitkowski.
In releasing his depth chart Monday, Greg Schiano indicated he probably will not disclose his starter until Saturday when he begins his second coaching stint with the Scarlet Knights with a game at Michigan State.
There were five players in the running for the quarterback job when training camp started. Redshirt sophomore Johnny Langan, who started the final eight games last season, redshirt freshman Cole Snyder and true freshman Evan Simon did not make the final cut.
Spartan suspensions: Michigan State redshirt freshman linebackers Luke Fulton and Charles Willekes are currently suspended after being charged with assault early last month.
According to online court records, Fulton's alleged offense took place Sept. 8. He was originally charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault. Mike Nichols, his attorney, said Monday the charge was reduced to simple assault.
According to the court records, Willekes' alleged offense was also Sept. 8. The records list a misdemeanor assault and battery charge for Willekes, amended from misdemeanor assault. The records also list a misdemeanor drunk-and-disorderly person charge. A message was left with an attorney for Willekes.
