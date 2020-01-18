Big Ten report

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Although foul trouble kept him on the bench for nearly 20 minutes on Saturday, Penn State forward Lamar Stevens channeled his frustration to play efficient minutes.

Stevens scored 14 of his 24 points in the second half and Penn State defeated No. 21 Ohio State 90-76 Saturday to keep pace in the Big Ten.

Myreon Jones scored 20 points, Seth Lundy added 12 and Myles Dread had 10 for the Nittany Lions (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten) who snapped a three-game losing streak and led by double digits for most of the afternoon.

Ohio State (12-6, 2-5), which has lost five of their past six games, got 20 points from Duane Washington Jr. Former Bettendorf star D.J. Carton had nine points and six assists.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Maryland 57, Purdue 50: Jalen Smith had 18 points and 10 rebounds, freshman Donta Scott scored 13 and No. 17 Maryland held off Purdue to remain unbeaten at home.

The Terrapins (14-4, 4-3 Big Ten) scored the game's first nine points, led by 16 at halftime and managed to stay in front after Purdue closed to 52-47 with 6 minutes left.

Aaron Wiggins scored 12 points and Anthony Cowan had seven assists for Maryland, now 11-0 at home. Nojel Eastern scored 14 points for the Boilermakers (10-8, 3-4).