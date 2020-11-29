Big Ten report

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Duane Washington Jr. scored 21 points and No. 23 Ohio State had to rally from a second-half deficit to defeat UMass-Lowell 74-64 on Sunday.

Washington took a pass from teammate C.J. Walker and hit a 3 from the left wing for a 70-63 lead with 1:07 left to all but clinch it for the Buckeyes (2-0).

Justice Sueing had 15 points and six rebounds for Ohio State. Walker added 13 points and five assists while E.J. Liddell had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Obadiah Noel, coming off a 35-point game against Illinois State on Saturday, led UMass-Lowell (1-2) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Allin Blunt and Bryce Daley each had 11 points.

Michigan 81, Oakland 71: Isaiah Livers scored 22 points and Hunter Dickinson had all 19 of his points after halftime, helping No. 25 Michigan outlast Oakland in overtime.

Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 center, scored six points early in overtime to finally give Michigan (2-0) control of a game it was expected to win easily.

The Wolverines led by eight points in the first half and trailed by as much as six in the second half in an uneven and sloppy performance marred by 20 turnovers.