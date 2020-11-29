Big Ten report

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Duane Washington Jr. scored 21 points and No. 23 Ohio State had to rally from a second-half deficit to defeat UMass-Lowell 74-64 on Sunday.
Washington took a pass from teammate C.J. Walker and hit a 3 from the left wing for a 70-63 lead with 1:07 left to all but clinch it for the Buckeyes (2-0).
Justice Sueing had 15 points and six rebounds for Ohio State. Walker added 13 points and five assists while E.J. Liddell had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Obadiah Noel, coming off a 35-point game against Illinois State on Saturday, led UMass-Lowell (1-2) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Allin Blunt and Bryce Daley each had 11 points.
Michigan 81, Oakland 71: Isaiah Livers scored 22 points and Hunter Dickinson had all 19 of his points after halftime, helping No. 25 Michigan outlast Oakland in overtime.
Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 center, scored six points early in overtime to finally give Michigan (2-0) control of a game it was expected to win easily.
The Wolverines led by eight points in the first half and trailed by as much as six in the second half in an uneven and sloppy performance marred by 20 turnovers.
Maryland 79, Mount St. Mary’s 61: Donta Scott and Jarius Hamilton combined to score 21 of their 30 points in the second half as Maryland pulled away to win.
The Mount led for much of the first half until Eric Ayala scored the Terrapins' last 10 points for a 10-2 run and a 41-32 lead at the break. The Mount regained the lead with just under nine minutes to go as Malik Jefferson capped a 14-4 run that made it 58-56.
Then Maryland, now 10-0 against Mount St. Mary's, ran off 21 straight points. Scott scored seven with free throws, a dunk and a 3-pointer and Hamilton had a 3 and capped the run with a dunk with less than two minutes to go. The Mount missed its final 11 shots of the game and shot just 33% in the second half.
Rutgers 70, Hofstra 56: Ron Harper Jr. had 15 points and nine rebounds, Jacob Young had 17 points and No. 24 Rutgers beat Hofstra.
Montez Mathis scored 14 points, and point guard Paul Mulcahy added nine rebounds and seven assists as the Scarlet Knights never trailed.
Rutgers (3-0) led 32-16 with 3:52 left in the first half before Hofstra (0-1) entered the break on a 5-0 run.
Hofstra was led by Jalen Ray with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!