Iowa will play two of its eight regular-season football games this fall on Friday and Illinois will kick off the Big Ten season with a Friday game.

Big Ten Conference officials announced Monday that the Hawkeyes will play at Minnesota on Friday, Nov. 13, and will host Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 27. It will be the 10th consecutive year those teams have met on Black Friday.

The Hawkeyes’ game against the Golden Gophers is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff and will be telecast by FS1, while Fox or FS1 will air the game against the Cornhuskers at a time to be determined.

The starting time for Iowa’s season opener on Oct. 24 also has been set. The Hawkeyes will play at Purdue at 2:30 p.m. in a game to be televised by the Big Ten Network.

The first game on the Big Ten schedule, which was finalized by the conference Monday, features Illinois playing at Wisconsin on Friday, Oct. 23, in a 7 p.m. game to be televised by BTN.

“To be the first game to start the Big Ten play is pretty exciting," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said on Monday. "Whenever you get a chance to play at night that’s a good thing also.