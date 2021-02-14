big ten women's hoops

A second-half surge by the Illinois women's basketball got the attention 15th-ranked Indiana on Sunday afternoon, but the Illini came up short of the upset as the Hoosiers held on for a 58-50 Big Ten Conference victory in the annual Play for Kay Pink Game at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Illinois (3-13, 1-12 Big Ten) was paced by the guard duo of Jada Peebles (13 points) and Aaliyah Nye (12 points) who led a second-half comeback that almost allowed the Illini to nearly erase an 18-point deficit and pull to within one point of the Hoosiers in the game's final three minutes.
Sophomore forward Kennedi Myles pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds, helping the Illini to a 45-36 edge on the glass.
The Illini battled throughout the first half and stayed within striking distance at the break, 34-21, despite 16 first-half turnovers and a 20-4 advantage at the free-throw line for the for the visiting Hoosiers (13-4, 11-2 Big Ten).
After some halftime adjustments, Illinois found its offensive stride in the third and outscored the Hoosiers 16-10 in the quarter. Nye sparked the Illini offense at the end of the period, splashing a contested 3-pointer that closed out the stanza with the Illini on a 12-2 scoring run that cut the deficit to 44-37.
Illini got as close as 51-50 in the fourth quarter, but the experienced Hoosiers closed out the game on a 7-0 run to escape with the road win.
Indiana was led by senior guard Ali Patberg, who scored 16 points. Nicole Cardano-Hillary and Grace Berger finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Northwestern-OSU postponed: The Top 25 women's basketball game between No. 21 Northwestern and No. 12 Ohio State was postponed about an hour before tipoff in Columbus, Ohio.
The teams released a joint statement that said the decision to postpone was mutually agreed upon by the head team physicians from both institutions due to a presumptively positive COVID-19 test during last night's pre-game testing window.
The Big Ten Conference will work with both institutions to identify potential rescheduling options.