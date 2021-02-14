big ten women's hoops

A second-half surge by the Illinois women's basketball got the attention 15th-ranked Indiana on Sunday afternoon, but the Illini came up short of the upset as the Hoosiers held on for a 58-50 Big Ten Conference victory in the annual Play for Kay Pink Game at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

Illinois (3-13, 1-12 Big Ten) was paced by the guard duo of Jada Peebles (13 points) and Aaliyah Nye (12 points) who led a second-half comeback that almost allowed the Illini to nearly erase an 18-point deficit and pull to within one point of the Hoosiers in the game's final three minutes.

Sophomore forward Kennedi Myles pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds, helping the Illini to a 45-36 edge on the glass.

The Illini battled throughout the first half and stayed within striking distance at the break, 34-21, despite 16 first-half turnovers and a 20-4 advantage at the free-throw line for the for the visiting Hoosiers (13-4, 11-2 Big Ten).

After some halftime adjustments, Illinois found its offensive stride in the third and outscored the Hoosiers 16-10 in the quarter. Nye sparked the Illini offense at the end of the period, splashing a contested 3-pointer that closed out the stanza with the Illini on a 12-2 scoring run that cut the deficit to 44-37.