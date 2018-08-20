COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State trustees set a private meeting for Wednesday to talk about the future of coach Urban Meyer as the university seeks to quickly move past a scandal that has consumed the football program for nearly a month.
Meyer has been the subject of an investigation into the handling of domestic-abuse allegations against former assistant coach Zach Smith.
The university said factfinders briefed the board on Monday. The panel will convene in a public session on Wednesday morning before going behind closed doors to discuss the next steps. President Michael V. Drake will have the final say on whether Meyer keeps his job or faces other consequences.
"(Monday's) briefing is to ensure that board members are adequately prepared to discuss this matter at Wednesday's meeting," Ohio State spokeswoman Emily Caldwell said Monday in an email.
No timetable was given for final resolution of the matter, which has overshadowed the team's preparation for the 2018 season that begins at home Sept. 1.
The trustees hired an outside law firm for $500,000 to do the investigation, which took two weeks.
The investigation centers on what Meyer knew and did about allegations of abuse against Smith, who was fired July 23 after his wife sought a protective order. Smith hasn't been charged or convicted of abuse, but his ex-wife Courtney Smith alleged her husband shoved her against a wall and put his hands around her neck in 2015.
Meyer has said he handled the accusations properly when he found out about them, but acknowledged he lied to reporters at first when he said he hadn't heard of the incident. Ohio State put Meyer under investigation after Courtney Smith went public, giving a reporter text messages and pictures she traded with Meyer's wife, Shelley Meyer, in 2015.
Cephus charged: Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus was charged with felony sexual assault on Monday, accused of misconduct involving two women at his apartment last April.
Cephus, a 20-year-old junior from Macon, Georgia, was suspended by the team shortly after he was charged with third-degree sexual assault and second-degree sex assault of an intoxicated victim. The charges were filed by the Dane County district attorney and Madison police said Cephus is accused of assaulting the two women on April 22.
Cephus said he was taking a leave of absence from the team on Saturday, posting a tweet that he believed prosecutors intended to file criminal charges against him stemming from an incident in April involving what he called a "consensual relationship."
Terps will wear sticker: Members of the Maryland football team will wear a helmet sticker with No. 79 to honor former teammate Jordan McNair, who collapsed during a practice session in May and subsequently died.
In an announcement Monday morning, the school said no player will wear his number for the next three years — the time during which he would have been eligible to play.
In addition, a moment of silence will be held during Texas and Temple games, and his locker will be encased in glass.
Frosh starts for Gophers: Minnesota has tabbed true freshman walk-on Zack Annexstad as the starting quarterback to open the season.
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck announced after practice on Monday that Annexstad will be behind center on Aug. 30 against New Mexico State. Fleck said he's not planning a rotation between Annexstad and redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan, but the coach said he expects Morgan to see some action this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.