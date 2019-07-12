Thanks to John Deere and a PGA Tour subsidy, the John Deere Classic upped this year's purse to $6 million. The winner will receive a check for $1,080,000. Even with the increase, the JDC purse remains in the lower third of prize money offered on Tour this season.
“This is not done in hopes of two or three more high-profile guys coming to play,” JDC tournament director Clair Peterson said. “We want to prove to all 156 guys coming that we are a major league stop and that we are excited about them being here. We're looking forward to crowning a champion that we're proud of and we're proud of all of our champions.”
