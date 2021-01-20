Bills among the NFL's 4 defenses peaking in the postseason

Since allowing a combined 956 yards in back-to-back losses to the Rams and Chiefs in late November, the Buccaneers have returned from their bye week to to allow a combined 1,943 yards and force 10 takeaways in their past six.

"It's a different football team than that week," coach Bruce Arians said, referring to a 38-3 loss to New Orleans on Nov. 8. "I tell everybody that. Nobody wants to believe me."

The same can be said in Buffalo, where the Bills' two playoff wins came against a 10th-ranked Colts offense and the league's top running attack in Baltimore.

Here comes Patrick Mahomes, should he clear the NFL's concussion protocol, and the league's top-ranked offense.

Safety Jordan Poyer understands the challenge ahead, and knows critics are counting out Buffalo, just as they had last week.

"I don't think anybody's given us a chance really all year," he said.

"We're the ones that believe in ourselves, have the confidence," Poyer added. "We're just worried about us. And at the end of the day, we always talk about them, they've got to come play us."

The turning point was losing at Arizona.

"You go into the bye with that taste in your mouth, it gives you a little bit of an edge," Poyer said. "That's not us. We're better than that."

