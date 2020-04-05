Birdies For Charity kickoff event again altered

The PGA Tour has not made any official changes to the 2019-20 wrap-around schedule pertaining to tournaments scheduled from the middle of May on.
That, however, has not meant some changes for tournaments still waiting word as to their fate, including the $6.2 million John Deere Classic.
JDC tournament director Clair Peterson said that another shift has taken place in regards to the distribution of pledge materials for this year's Birdies for Charity campaign. Scheduled to kick off on April 13 with its annual gathering and press conference, that event was already scaled back to include just the distribution of pledge materials.
With the COVID-19 pandemic now in full force, another provisional shot has been taken. Peterson said the event on the 13th is now off and material distribution is on hold.
However, the Birdies for Charity program will still happen no matter the fate of the tournament. It will just have to navigate another dogleg.
“April 13th kickoff event is indefinitely postponed, but the Birdies For Charity program, we're still committed to presenting and administering,” Peterson said.
Hardships have been created for most non-profits by the coronavirus. This year, more than ever, the Birdies For Charity program will be vital for many of the 500-plus organizations taking part in soliciting pledges for their own fundraising. Even without the kickoff event, Peterson says that pledging can still be done without the non-profit organizations getting official printed materials from the tournament.
“There are printable pledge forms on our website,” he said. “They can hit the print button with one click and get as many (forms) as they want and get started without having to go to a central distribution point.”
With that online option available, donors also have the ability to directly electronically pledge and pay, and get a receipt immediately, “which we are encouraging people to do,” he said.
“What has happened over the last 10 years, the lion's share of pledges are flat donations and have nothing to do with guessing the birdies,” said Peterson, noting the total number of birdies shot by the professionals between Wednesday and Sunday of tournament week and the pledge amount determine a person's total donation. “We are still anticipating having the tournament and you can still guess the birdies.”
As of now, the usual assortment of prizes are expected to be up for grabs through the Birdies program, including a two-year lease on a new Lexus compliments of Lexus of the Quad-Cities in Davenport.
He noted that the pledge forms have already been printed and are sitting on pallets at Deere & Co.'s Moline headquarters. They will be available for distribution when state “shelter in place” mandates are relaxed.
Through conversations with PGA Tour officials, the veteran tournament director is still hopeful that the July 6-12 event at TPC Deere Run will take place.
“They (PGA Tour officials) remain committed to resuming the regular schedule when it's safe.” Peterson said. “They haven't changed their start objective yet — that's Colonial the third week of May.”
Even in the worst-case scenario and the tournament would not be played, Peterson noted that the Birdies For Charity program would still continue,
“The charity campaign can happen even without the athletics event,” he said, “and it can happen even without birdies being recorded.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!