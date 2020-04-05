Birdies For Charity kickoff event again altered

The PGA Tour has not made any official changes to the 2019-20 wrap-around schedule pertaining to tournaments scheduled from the middle of May on.

That, however, has not meant some changes for tournaments still waiting word as to their fate, including the $6.2 million John Deere Classic.

JDC tournament director Clair Peterson said that another shift has taken place in regards to the distribution of pledge materials for this year's Birdies for Charity campaign. Scheduled to kick off on April 13 with its annual gathering and press conference, that event was already scaled back to include just the distribution of pledge materials.

With the COVID-19 pandemic now in full force, another provisional shot has been taken. Peterson said the event on the 13th is now off and material distribution is on hold.

However, the Birdies for Charity program will still happen no matter the fate of the tournament. It will just have to navigate another dogleg.

“April 13th kickoff event is indefinitely postponed, but the Birdies For Charity program, we're still committed to presenting and administering,” Peterson said.