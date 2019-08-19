Enjoy a birding tour at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn how to identify birds and habitats by sight and call and how to properly use equipment. Expert ornithologist Kelly McKay will lead the tour. Space is limited. For more information or to register, visit nahantmarsh.org. Cost is $10 per tour, $5 per tour for members.
6:30 a.m. Saturday, Nahant Marsh Education Center, Davenport. $10
