Birds kick young out too soon. Why?

URBANA, Ill. – Many songbird parents give nestlings the boot well before they’re ready, according to new research from the University of Illinois.
The behavior is common in songbirds, appearing in 12 of 18 species studied in various habitats throughout the United States, according to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Across species, nestlings were about 14% less likely to survive when they left the nest too early, which begs the question of why parents kick them out in the first place.
The answer: Because with the early boot, the parent birds increase the chances that at least one of their offspring will make it to adulthood.
“Individual chicks may be less likely to survive, but by manipulating them out of the nest early, parents benefit through a 14% increase in their likelihood of raising at least one offspring to independence,” said Todd Jones, doctoral student in the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences (NRES) at Illinois and lead author on the article.
“The parents are distributing the risk,” Mike Ward, associate professor in NRES and senior author on the study, added.
“The longer chicks stay in the nest, the greater the chance the whole brood will be lost to predators like snakes or raccoons. But we see parents physically separating chicks in space outside the nest, and that way, the probability of them all dying is almost zero.”
Another reason may be that getting rid of the young early gives the parents a rest.
Putting a lot of resources into kids favors their survival, but can leave parents depleted, at risk of predation or disease, and potentially less able to produce additional offspring.
The study adds to scientists’ understanding of parent-offspring conflict, a concept in evolution describing the tradeoffs inherent to parental care.
“For all organisms with parental care, there will always come a point where they’re in conflict. In this case, it was a little surprising parents were putting chicks out in a dangerous situation that’s good for the parent, but not good for the offspring,” Ward said. “But it makes sense from an evolutionary perspective, for the parents.”
The discovery explains an overlooked period in songbird life histories, the juvenile transition. Most previous research focused on what happens in the nest or immediately after fledging.
This is the first study comparing survival rates before and after fledging across species and locations, demonstrating an almost universal post-fledging survival decline in these songbirds. It also establishes a baseline for what to expect, survival-wise, against a backdrop of environmental change.
“Some of these species are declining pretty dramatically throughout the Midwest," Ward said. "They're probably right on the razor’s edge. So if predation goes up for some reason, it could really have big implications for that cohort throughout the years.”
