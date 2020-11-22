Birds kick young out too soon. Why?

URBANA, Ill. – Many songbird parents give nestlings the boot well before they’re ready, according to new research from the University of Illinois.

The behavior is common in songbirds, appearing in 12 of 18 species studied in various habitats throughout the United States, according to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Across species, nestlings were about 14% less likely to survive when they left the nest too early, which begs the question of why parents kick them out in the first place.

The answer: Because with the early boot, the parent birds increase the chances that at least one of their offspring will make it to adulthood.

“Individual chicks may be less likely to survive, but by manipulating them out of the nest early, parents benefit through a 14% increase in their likelihood of raising at least one offspring to independence,” said Todd Jones, doctoral student in the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences (NRES) at Illinois and lead author on the article.

“The parents are distributing the risk,” Mike Ward, associate professor in NRES and senior author on the study, added.