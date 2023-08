Actor Gary Clarke("Hondo," "the Virginian") is 90. Actor Julie Newmar(TV's "Batman") is 90. Actor-singer Ketty Lester ("Little House on the Prairie") is 89. Actor Anita Gillette is 87. Actor Bob Balaban("a Mighty Wind," "Best in show") is 78. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 78. Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 77.