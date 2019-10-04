UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Dariuana Moore and DeCarlos Flores, Davenport; girl, Monday, Sept. 30. 

Kelsey and Zachary Versluys, Davenport; boy, Tuesday, Oct. 1. 

Juana Arguiano and Aldo Facio, Clinton; girl, Tuesday, Oct. 1. 

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Karlee Harper and Austin Bennett, Moline; girl, Sunday, Sept. 29. 

Wagner and Lucas Laster, Milan; boy, Monday, Sept. 30.

Diedra and Joshua Hughes, Milan; girl, Tuesday, Oct. 1. 

