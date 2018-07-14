Births

TRINITY MOLINE

Emily Edgington and Jesse Greene, Moline, boy, July 10. 

Amanda and Jake Fuhr, Taylor Ridge, girl, July 10. 

Victoria Jacobsen, Silvis, girl, July 10. 

Kristen and Alex Marietta, Moline, girl, July 10. 

Taytum Osborn and Benny Wild, Milan, girl, July 10. 

Maria Salinas and Stephen Darnell, Moline, girl, July 10. 

Courtney and Aaron Ziegler, Rock Island, girl, July 10. 

Erin and Benjamin George, Davenport, girl. July 12. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments