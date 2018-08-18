Births

GENESIS MEDICAL CENTER-SILVIS

Karen Corral, Silvis, girl, Aug. 15. 

Theresa Wright and Travis Farmer, Moline, girl, Aug. 15. 

TRINITY MOLINE

Cecelia Allen, Rock Island, girl, Aug. 13. 

Hawa Traore and Luciano Gonzalez-Tijerina, East Moline, boy, Aug. 14. 

Prenetha Williamson, East Moline, boy, Aug. 14. 

Stephanie and Kevin Fogerty, Woodhull, girl, Aug. 15. 

Sarah and Gregory Pilichowski, Moline, boy, Aug. 15. 

