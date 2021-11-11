Bishop praises kindergarten rules

He said it's not just about politics but is deeply rooted in history and spiritual maladies that will continue until people decide they must put care for others above care for themselves. He has asked himself whether it's possible, and his resounding answer is yes.

"The world of love is not naive," he said, his voice dropping to a near whisper. "It is the way to save the world."

Curry said the way to an America that can live up to the words of the Declaration of Independence is for people to build relationships across differences and face painful truths. He called the phrase "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness" a vision because when it was written it didn't apply to people like him or to women.

"How do we talk about love to people who don't want it?" he asked. "Love them anyway."

In an interview after the session, Curry said he has seen this in action in a former Ku Klux Klan member, in a family accepting an LGBTQ member and in the reactions of some of the survivors of the shooting victims at Mother Emanuel AME Church. In 2015, they had welcomed the shooter into their Bible study, where he killed nine people.

"They didn't stop loving," he said. "How they forgave him, who knows how to do that?"