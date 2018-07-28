Q-C Times Bix 7

Age group results

Men's overall

1. Belay Tilahun, Ethiopia, 32:39; 2. Ben Flanagan, Canada, 32:56; 3. Leonard Korir, Colorado Springs, Colo., 33:09; 4. Andrew Colley, Blowing Rock, N.C., 33:11; 5. Silas Kipruto, Kenya, 33:23; 6. Teshome Mekonen, Ethiopia, 33:26; 7. Simion Chirchir, Kenya, 33:28; 8. Josh Izewski, Blowing Rock, N.C., 33:33; 9. Ryan Mahalsky, Rochester, Mich., 33:35; 10. Joe Stillin, Blowing Rock, N.C., 33:53

Men's masters

1. Bryan Glass, Springfield Ill., 37:24; 2. Jason Holroyd, St. Louis, Mo., 38:42; 3. Emisael Favela, Berwyn Ill., 38:59

Men's age groups

15-under -- 1. Asher Warmanen, Mount Prospect, Ill., 40:37; 2. Emmanuel Lopez, Elgin Ill., 41:14; 3. Brandon Barker, North Liberty, Iowa, 41:40; 4. Caleb Shumaker, Tipton, Iowa, 42:02; 5. Kole Sommer, Bettendorf, Iowa, 42:11

16-19 -- 1. James McEneaney, Naperville, Ill., 36:13; 2. Gabe Pommier, Mahomet, Ill., 36:16; 3. Spencer Smith, Bettendorf, Iowa, 36:31; 4. Jonathan Ellis, Baltimore, Md., 36:55; 5. Joe Freiburger, Holy Cross, Iowa, 37:07

20-24 -- 1. Kailas Kokare, Denver, Colo., 34:44; 2. Dhruvil Patel, Skokie, Ill., 34:52; 3. Zach Hird, Rock Island, Ill., 35:37; 4. Stan Linton, Crawfordville, Fla., 35:42; 5. Karson Sommer, Bettendorf, Iowa, 35:51

25-29 -- 1. Fernando Cervantes Ca, Mexico, 35:04; 2. Daniel Docherty, Saint Paul, Minn., 35:04; 3. Austin O'Brien, Waukee, Iowa, 36:03; 4. Gedion Yitref, Evanston, Ill., 36:19; 5. Matt Marol, Chicago, Ill., 36:27

30-34 -- 1. Craig Curley, Tucson Ariz., 36:17; 2. Nick Hird, Naperville, Ill., 36:26; 3. Dan Regalado, Oak Lawn, Ill., 36:57; 4. Sean Brown, Loves Park, Ill., 36:57; 5. Phil Young, Davenport, Iowa, 37:40

35-39 -- 1. Ben Lloyd, Davenport, Iowa, 36:54; 2. Tristan Coughlin, Davenport, Iowa, 37:34; 3. Ean Caskey, Lisbon, Iowa, 38:05; 4. Rick Pahl, Muscatine, Iowa, 38:47; 5. Scott Johnson, Johnston, Iowa, 39:41

40-44 -- 1. Chris Wolf, Chicago, Ill., 40:45; 2. Jasper Halekas, Iowa City, Iowa, 40:51; 3. Oscar Ramos, Chicago, Ill., 41:04; 4. Mike Behr, Aurora, Ill., 41:17; 5. Chad Leitzen, Dubuque, Iowa, 41:29

45-49 -- 1. David Zeisler, Gurnee, Ill., 41:43; 2. Patrick Riley, Des Moines, Iowa, 41:50; 3. Garry Roseman, Denver, Colo., 43:43; 4. Jim Callahan, Bettendorf, Iowa, 44:26; 5. Daniel Galvez, Hanover Park, Ill., 44:36

50-54 -- 1. Lance Bergeson, Ankeny, Iowa, 44:36; 2. David Schwerbrock, Germany, 45:33; 3. Cory De Long, Milan, Ill., 45:56; 4. Edward Rink, Chilton, Wisc., 46:07; 5. Michael Hughes, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 46:18

55-59 -- 1. Todd Reller, Newburgh, Ind., 42:13; 2. Don Fredericks, Geneseo, Ill., 43:01; 3. Rick Torres, Elizabethtown, Ky., 44:02; 4. Miguel A. Garcia, Racine, Wis., 49:15; 5. Luis Rosell, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, 49:25

60-64 -- 1. Mark Przybyla, Palatine, Ill., 46:35; 2. Rich Fredrich, Katy, Texas, 46:42; 3. John Blaser, DeWitt, Iowa, 47:08; 4. Daniel Lillyman, Mahomet, Ill., 48:21; 5. Bob Thompson, Davenport, Iowa, 48:48

65-69 -- 1. James Petersen, Davenport, Iowa, 44:56; 2. Hal Carlson, Aurora, Ill., 50:17; 3. Laureano Galan, Cicero, Ill., 51:47; 4. Mark Donelson, Evergreen, Colo., 52:38; 5. Bob Madison, Rock Island, Ill., 53:56

70-74 -- 1. Vinton Cromer, Muscatine, Iowa, 56:16; 2. Dean Schultz, Garnavillo, Iowa, 56:19; 3. Frank Davis, Rock Falls, Ill., 56:20; 4. John Ely, Iowa City, Iowa, 1:00:13; 5. Michael Stimmel, Iowa City, Iowa; 1:00:30

75-79 -- 1. Richard Kutzner, Casa Grande, Ariz., 54:58; 2. Frank Bay, Milan, Ill., 1:01:11; 3. David Johnson, Kewanee, Ill., 1:02:16; 4. Charley Fowler, Silvis, Ill., 1:03:30; 5. Dean Wieditz, Vinton, Iowa, 1:12:48

80-over -- 1. Herb Townsend, Naples, Fla., 1:08:49; 2. Pete Boelens, Geneseo, Ill., 1:20:55; 3. John C. Gardner, Bettendorf, Iowa, 1:37:43; 4. Joe O'Mara, Dubuque, Iowa, 1:38:17; 5. Dick Walden, Wapello, Iowa, 1:40:45

Women's overall

1. Margaret Muriuki, Kenya, 35:57; 2. Caroline Rotich, Kenya, 36:13; 3. Monicah Ngigi, Kenya, 36:23; 4. Delvine Meringor, Kenya, 36:29; 5. Vicoty Chepngeno, Kenya, 36:45; 6. Margaret Wamahiga, Kenya, 39:01; 7. Maddie Van Beek, Fargo, N.D., 39:02; 8. Nicole Dimercurio, Blowing Rock, N.C., 39:10; 9. Michele Lee, Sun Prairie, Wisc., 39:19; 10. Pasca Myers, Fort Dodge, Iowa, 39:23

Women's masters

1. Erika Holroyd, St. Louis, Mo., 43:53; 2. Nancy Foxen, Muscatine, Iowa, 44:18; 3. Kate Maurer, Urbandale, Iowa, 45:54

Women's age groups

15-under -- 1. Lylia Gomez, Moline, Ill., 51:01; 2. Keeley Behr, Aurora, Ill., 51:01; 3. Elizabeth Weadick, Wauconda, Ill., 52:30; 4. Analya Sedano, East Moline, Ill., 54:02; 5. Kaitlyn Powell, Blue Grass, Iowa, 55:44

16-19 -- 1. Addie Pulley, Milan, Ill., 43:19; 2. Emma Schroer, Wheaton, Ill., 45:44; 3. Kasandra Rosenbum, Guttenberg, Iowa, 46:12; 4. Reagan Gorman, Springville, Iowa, 46:44; 5. Abby Ryon, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, 47:04

20-24 -- 1. Ashlyn Bagge, Waverly, Iowa, 41:14; 2. Emily Day, Hoffman Estates, Ill., 44:26; 3. Ashley Plumb, Macomb, Ill., 44:46; 4. Michelle Koetje, Grand Rapids, Mich., 44:56; 5. Erika Owens, Chilton, Wisc, 45:14

25-59 -- 1. Lauren Kersjes, Chicago, Ill., 40:49; 2. Jennifer Hannigan, Belleville, Ill., 42:08; 3. Lauren Zumbach, Chicago, Ill., 42:17; 4. Elizabeth Handschy, Iowa City, Iowa, 43:09; 5. Hannah Anderson, Ogden, Utah, 43:12

30-34 -- 1. Danielle Hodge, Iowa City, Iowa, 43:16; 2. Ashley Tollakson, Des Moines, Iowa, 43:36; 3. Daniella Orton, Cincinnati, Ohio, 43:51; 4. Jessica Hahn, Davenport, Iowa, 44:23; 5. Elaina Biechler, Dubuque, Iowa, 44:35

35-39 -- 1. Tracey Sawyer, Warrington, Pa., 43:19; 2. Jessica Hruska, Dubuque, Iowa, 43:57; 3. Jennifer Paul, Bettendorf, Iowa, 44:08; 4. Kayte Partch, Lincoln, Neb., 44:12; 5. Jessica Steines, Calamus, Iowa, 44:55

40-44 -- 1. Colleen Webb, Des Moines, Iowa, 46:28; 2. Sharon Todd, Bettendorf, Iowa, 46:43; 3. Kathy Pearman, Deerfield, Ill., 47:16; 4. Lizbeth Nieves, Chicago, Ill., 51:50; 5. Violet Rucci, Chicago, Ill., 51:50

45-49 -- 1. Kelly Vandermaiden, Quincy, Ill., 48:47; 2. Heidi Sutter, Dubuque, Iowa, 51:14; 3. Pam Connolly, Dubuque, Iowa, 51:22; 4. Yvonne Regan, Davenport, Iowa, 53:34; 5. Kristi Choate, Glen Ellyn, Ill., 53:50

50-54 -- 1. Kelley Timmerman, Geneseo, Ill., 48:34; 2. Christina Eifert, Grafton, Wis., 51:12; 3. Nancy Trancoso, Rock Falls, Ill., 52:58; 4. Kara Laskowski, Kenilworth, Ill., 53:14; 5. Teresa Bridges, Portland, Ore., 54:34

55-59 -- 1. Bridget Carlson, Aurora, Ill., 50:23; 2. Brenda Roggy, Wyanet, Ill., 54:55; 3. Mary Sarah Monks, North Palm Beach, Fla., 56:12; 4. Sylvia Obryan, Sterling, Ill., 56:32; 5. Kathleen Jensen, Davenport, Iowa, 56:42

60-64 -- 1. Joan Samuelson, Freeport, Maine, 49:01; 2. Andriette Wickstrom, Storm Lake, Iowa, 51:57; 3. Vicki Bentley-Condit, Grinnell, Iowa, 55:21; 4. Joanne Brown Kerschie, Moline, Ill., 56:19; 5. Susan Meyer, Davenport, Iowa, 1:00:04

65-69 -- 1. Kathleen Schmitt, Bettendorf Iowa, 58:41; 2. Karen Price, Rochester Hills, Mich., 1:04:21; 3. Rita Schaeffer, Clinton, Iowa, 1:05:56; 4. Sandy Froehlich, Davenport, Iowa, 1:06:01; 5. Ellen Rickert, Lafayette, Colo., 1:07:42

70-74 -- 1. Gwenell Hobson, Albany, Ill., 1:03:36; 2. Patricia Boelk, Bettendorf, Iowa, 1:05:14; 3. Jan Daker, Apple Valley, Minn., 1:07:25; 4. Marianne Schroeder, Bettendorf, Iowa, 1:09:42; 5. Mary Junck, Pleasant Valley, Iowa, 1:17:11

75-79 -- 1. Judie Gulley, Orion, Ill., 1:22:00; 2. Mary Jo Hock, Belleville, Ill., 1:31:29; 3. Sharon Brooks, Bettendorf, Iowa, 1:36:51; 4. Joann Jensen, Muscatine, Iowa, 1:38:25; 5. Carol Seitz, Bettendorf, Iowa, 1:42:10

80-over -- 1. Drusilla Heggen, Metamora, Ill., 1:40:48; 2. Marilyn Smith, Davenport, Iowa, 1:41:44; 3. Judy Kirchoffer, Waukesha, Wis., 1:41:51; 4. Marian Stasukewicz, Bettendorf, Iowa, 1:44:06; 5. Eileen Tucker, Davenport, Iowa, 1:46:19

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments