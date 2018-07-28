Q-C Times Bix 7
Age group results
Men's overall
1. Belay Tilahun, Ethiopia, 32:39; 2. Ben Flanagan, Canada, 32:56; 3. Leonard Korir, Colorado Springs, Colo., 33:09; 4. Andrew Colley, Blowing Rock, N.C., 33:11; 5. Silas Kipruto, Kenya, 33:23; 6. Teshome Mekonen, Ethiopia, 33:26; 7. Simion Chirchir, Kenya, 33:28; 8. Josh Izewski, Blowing Rock, N.C., 33:33; 9. Ryan Mahalsky, Rochester, Mich., 33:35; 10. Joe Stillin, Blowing Rock, N.C., 33:53
Men's masters
1. Bryan Glass, Springfield Ill., 37:24; 2. Jason Holroyd, St. Louis, Mo., 38:42; 3. Emisael Favela, Berwyn Ill., 38:59
Men's age groups
15-under -- 1. Asher Warmanen, Mount Prospect, Ill., 40:37; 2. Emmanuel Lopez, Elgin Ill., 41:14; 3. Brandon Barker, North Liberty, Iowa, 41:40; 4. Caleb Shumaker, Tipton, Iowa, 42:02; 5. Kole Sommer, Bettendorf, Iowa, 42:11
16-19 -- 1. James McEneaney, Naperville, Ill., 36:13; 2. Gabe Pommier, Mahomet, Ill., 36:16; 3. Spencer Smith, Bettendorf, Iowa, 36:31; 4. Jonathan Ellis, Baltimore, Md., 36:55; 5. Joe Freiburger, Holy Cross, Iowa, 37:07
20-24 -- 1. Kailas Kokare, Denver, Colo., 34:44; 2. Dhruvil Patel, Skokie, Ill., 34:52; 3. Zach Hird, Rock Island, Ill., 35:37; 4. Stan Linton, Crawfordville, Fla., 35:42; 5. Karson Sommer, Bettendorf, Iowa, 35:51
25-29 -- 1. Fernando Cervantes Ca, Mexico, 35:04; 2. Daniel Docherty, Saint Paul, Minn., 35:04; 3. Austin O'Brien, Waukee, Iowa, 36:03; 4. Gedion Yitref, Evanston, Ill., 36:19; 5. Matt Marol, Chicago, Ill., 36:27
30-34 -- 1. Craig Curley, Tucson Ariz., 36:17; 2. Nick Hird, Naperville, Ill., 36:26; 3. Dan Regalado, Oak Lawn, Ill., 36:57; 4. Sean Brown, Loves Park, Ill., 36:57; 5. Phil Young, Davenport, Iowa, 37:40
35-39 -- 1. Ben Lloyd, Davenport, Iowa, 36:54; 2. Tristan Coughlin, Davenport, Iowa, 37:34; 3. Ean Caskey, Lisbon, Iowa, 38:05; 4. Rick Pahl, Muscatine, Iowa, 38:47; 5. Scott Johnson, Johnston, Iowa, 39:41
40-44 -- 1. Chris Wolf, Chicago, Ill., 40:45; 2. Jasper Halekas, Iowa City, Iowa, 40:51; 3. Oscar Ramos, Chicago, Ill., 41:04; 4. Mike Behr, Aurora, Ill., 41:17; 5. Chad Leitzen, Dubuque, Iowa, 41:29
45-49 -- 1. David Zeisler, Gurnee, Ill., 41:43; 2. Patrick Riley, Des Moines, Iowa, 41:50; 3. Garry Roseman, Denver, Colo., 43:43; 4. Jim Callahan, Bettendorf, Iowa, 44:26; 5. Daniel Galvez, Hanover Park, Ill., 44:36
50-54 -- 1. Lance Bergeson, Ankeny, Iowa, 44:36; 2. David Schwerbrock, Germany, 45:33; 3. Cory De Long, Milan, Ill., 45:56; 4. Edward Rink, Chilton, Wisc., 46:07; 5. Michael Hughes, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 46:18
55-59 -- 1. Todd Reller, Newburgh, Ind., 42:13; 2. Don Fredericks, Geneseo, Ill., 43:01; 3. Rick Torres, Elizabethtown, Ky., 44:02; 4. Miguel A. Garcia, Racine, Wis., 49:15; 5. Luis Rosell, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, 49:25
60-64 -- 1. Mark Przybyla, Palatine, Ill., 46:35; 2. Rich Fredrich, Katy, Texas, 46:42; 3. John Blaser, DeWitt, Iowa, 47:08; 4. Daniel Lillyman, Mahomet, Ill., 48:21; 5. Bob Thompson, Davenport, Iowa, 48:48
65-69 -- 1. James Petersen, Davenport, Iowa, 44:56; 2. Hal Carlson, Aurora, Ill., 50:17; 3. Laureano Galan, Cicero, Ill., 51:47; 4. Mark Donelson, Evergreen, Colo., 52:38; 5. Bob Madison, Rock Island, Ill., 53:56
70-74 -- 1. Vinton Cromer, Muscatine, Iowa, 56:16; 2. Dean Schultz, Garnavillo, Iowa, 56:19; 3. Frank Davis, Rock Falls, Ill., 56:20; 4. John Ely, Iowa City, Iowa, 1:00:13; 5. Michael Stimmel, Iowa City, Iowa; 1:00:30
75-79 -- 1. Richard Kutzner, Casa Grande, Ariz., 54:58; 2. Frank Bay, Milan, Ill., 1:01:11; 3. David Johnson, Kewanee, Ill., 1:02:16; 4. Charley Fowler, Silvis, Ill., 1:03:30; 5. Dean Wieditz, Vinton, Iowa, 1:12:48
80-over -- 1. Herb Townsend, Naples, Fla., 1:08:49; 2. Pete Boelens, Geneseo, Ill., 1:20:55; 3. John C. Gardner, Bettendorf, Iowa, 1:37:43; 4. Joe O'Mara, Dubuque, Iowa, 1:38:17; 5. Dick Walden, Wapello, Iowa, 1:40:45
Women's overall
1. Margaret Muriuki, Kenya, 35:57; 2. Caroline Rotich, Kenya, 36:13; 3. Monicah Ngigi, Kenya, 36:23; 4. Delvine Meringor, Kenya, 36:29; 5. Vicoty Chepngeno, Kenya, 36:45; 6. Margaret Wamahiga, Kenya, 39:01; 7. Maddie Van Beek, Fargo, N.D., 39:02; 8. Nicole Dimercurio, Blowing Rock, N.C., 39:10; 9. Michele Lee, Sun Prairie, Wisc., 39:19; 10. Pasca Myers, Fort Dodge, Iowa, 39:23
Women's masters
1. Erika Holroyd, St. Louis, Mo., 43:53; 2. Nancy Foxen, Muscatine, Iowa, 44:18; 3. Kate Maurer, Urbandale, Iowa, 45:54
Women's age groups
15-under -- 1. Lylia Gomez, Moline, Ill., 51:01; 2. Keeley Behr, Aurora, Ill., 51:01; 3. Elizabeth Weadick, Wauconda, Ill., 52:30; 4. Analya Sedano, East Moline, Ill., 54:02; 5. Kaitlyn Powell, Blue Grass, Iowa, 55:44
16-19 -- 1. Addie Pulley, Milan, Ill., 43:19; 2. Emma Schroer, Wheaton, Ill., 45:44; 3. Kasandra Rosenbum, Guttenberg, Iowa, 46:12; 4. Reagan Gorman, Springville, Iowa, 46:44; 5. Abby Ryon, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, 47:04
20-24 -- 1. Ashlyn Bagge, Waverly, Iowa, 41:14; 2. Emily Day, Hoffman Estates, Ill., 44:26; 3. Ashley Plumb, Macomb, Ill., 44:46; 4. Michelle Koetje, Grand Rapids, Mich., 44:56; 5. Erika Owens, Chilton, Wisc, 45:14
25-59 -- 1. Lauren Kersjes, Chicago, Ill., 40:49; 2. Jennifer Hannigan, Belleville, Ill., 42:08; 3. Lauren Zumbach, Chicago, Ill., 42:17; 4. Elizabeth Handschy, Iowa City, Iowa, 43:09; 5. Hannah Anderson, Ogden, Utah, 43:12
30-34 -- 1. Danielle Hodge, Iowa City, Iowa, 43:16; 2. Ashley Tollakson, Des Moines, Iowa, 43:36; 3. Daniella Orton, Cincinnati, Ohio, 43:51; 4. Jessica Hahn, Davenport, Iowa, 44:23; 5. Elaina Biechler, Dubuque, Iowa, 44:35
35-39 -- 1. Tracey Sawyer, Warrington, Pa., 43:19; 2. Jessica Hruska, Dubuque, Iowa, 43:57; 3. Jennifer Paul, Bettendorf, Iowa, 44:08; 4. Kayte Partch, Lincoln, Neb., 44:12; 5. Jessica Steines, Calamus, Iowa, 44:55
40-44 -- 1. Colleen Webb, Des Moines, Iowa, 46:28; 2. Sharon Todd, Bettendorf, Iowa, 46:43; 3. Kathy Pearman, Deerfield, Ill., 47:16; 4. Lizbeth Nieves, Chicago, Ill., 51:50; 5. Violet Rucci, Chicago, Ill., 51:50
45-49 -- 1. Kelly Vandermaiden, Quincy, Ill., 48:47; 2. Heidi Sutter, Dubuque, Iowa, 51:14; 3. Pam Connolly, Dubuque, Iowa, 51:22; 4. Yvonne Regan, Davenport, Iowa, 53:34; 5. Kristi Choate, Glen Ellyn, Ill., 53:50
50-54 -- 1. Kelley Timmerman, Geneseo, Ill., 48:34; 2. Christina Eifert, Grafton, Wis., 51:12; 3. Nancy Trancoso, Rock Falls, Ill., 52:58; 4. Kara Laskowski, Kenilworth, Ill., 53:14; 5. Teresa Bridges, Portland, Ore., 54:34
55-59 -- 1. Bridget Carlson, Aurora, Ill., 50:23; 2. Brenda Roggy, Wyanet, Ill., 54:55; 3. Mary Sarah Monks, North Palm Beach, Fla., 56:12; 4. Sylvia Obryan, Sterling, Ill., 56:32; 5. Kathleen Jensen, Davenport, Iowa, 56:42
60-64 -- 1. Joan Samuelson, Freeport, Maine, 49:01; 2. Andriette Wickstrom, Storm Lake, Iowa, 51:57; 3. Vicki Bentley-Condit, Grinnell, Iowa, 55:21; 4. Joanne Brown Kerschie, Moline, Ill., 56:19; 5. Susan Meyer, Davenport, Iowa, 1:00:04
65-69 -- 1. Kathleen Schmitt, Bettendorf Iowa, 58:41; 2. Karen Price, Rochester Hills, Mich., 1:04:21; 3. Rita Schaeffer, Clinton, Iowa, 1:05:56; 4. Sandy Froehlich, Davenport, Iowa, 1:06:01; 5. Ellen Rickert, Lafayette, Colo., 1:07:42
70-74 -- 1. Gwenell Hobson, Albany, Ill., 1:03:36; 2. Patricia Boelk, Bettendorf, Iowa, 1:05:14; 3. Jan Daker, Apple Valley, Minn., 1:07:25; 4. Marianne Schroeder, Bettendorf, Iowa, 1:09:42; 5. Mary Junck, Pleasant Valley, Iowa, 1:17:11
75-79 -- 1. Judie Gulley, Orion, Ill., 1:22:00; 2. Mary Jo Hock, Belleville, Ill., 1:31:29; 3. Sharon Brooks, Bettendorf, Iowa, 1:36:51; 4. Joann Jensen, Muscatine, Iowa, 1:38:25; 5. Carol Seitz, Bettendorf, Iowa, 1:42:10
80-over -- 1. Drusilla Heggen, Metamora, Ill., 1:40:48; 2. Marilyn Smith, Davenport, Iowa, 1:41:44; 3. Judy Kirchoffer, Waukesha, Wis., 1:41:51; 4. Marian Stasukewicz, Bettendorf, Iowa, 1:44:06; 5. Eileen Tucker, Davenport, Iowa, 1:46:19
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.